GTA 6 Release Date: Check India Price, Characters, Map, And System Requirements

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Rockstar Games has announced that Grand Theft Auto VI will launch in 2026. The studio also released loads of new screenshots, fresh artwork from the game. Grand Theft Auto VI focuses on two central characters, Jason and Lucia.

Rockstar Games has officially announced the release date for the highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6), confirming it will launch worldwide on May 26, 2026. The news follows the massive success of Trailer 2, which became the biggest video launch in history with over 377 million views on YouTube. Alongside the trailer, Rockstar also shared new screenshots, artwork, and updates on its website, fuelling fan excitement and fresh theories online. GTA 6 will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, ending years of speculation about the next instalment in the iconic open-world game series.

GTA 6 Release Date Confirmed

Rockstar Games has officially revealed that Grand Theft Auto VI will launch on May 26, 2026. This long-awaited announcement ends years of fan speculation and sets the stage for what could be one of the biggest game releases in history.

Minimum System Requirements (Estimated)

To run GTA 6 smoothly, players are expected to need a fairly powerful setup. Likely specs include an Intel Core i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X processor, a GTX 1080 Ti or Radeon RX 5700 XT graphics card, at least 8GB RAM, and a minimum of 150GB of free storage space.

Storyline and Setting

GTA 6 centres on two lead characters, Jason and Lucia, as they navigate the aftermath of a failed heist. The game is set in the fictional state of Leonida, heavily inspired by Florida. Players will follow the duo as they dive deep into a world of crime, betrayal, and survival, relying on each other to get through the chaos.

New Characters and Voice Cast

In addition to Jason and Lucia, Rockstar has introduced a new roster of characters expected to shape the narrative. Some of the confirmed names include Boobie Ike, Brian Heder, Cal Hampton, Dre'Quan Priest, Raul Bautista, and Real Dimez, promising a rich and diverse cast.

Pricing Details for Indian Gamers

The standard edition of GTA 6 is expected to be priced around ₹5,999 in India. Deluxe and collector's editions could cost upwards of ₹7,299, while global pricing may reach up to $100 (approx. ₹9,000).