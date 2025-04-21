How A US Visa Rejection In 2011 Changed Chef Saransh Goila's Life: "I Was Jobless"

US visa rejections have been making headlines, sparking concerns among travellers and applicants. A visa rejection can occur due to various reasons, including insufficient documentation, ineligibility under US immigration laws, security concerns, previous immigration violations, or health issues. Recently, celebrity chef Saransh Goila shared a video on how his US visa was rejected in June 2011. He had planned to use his savings to travel to Los Angeles and pursue opportunities with the Food Network. His US visa rejection left him shattered, especially following multiple setbacks in Mumbai. However, reflecting on the incident, the chef remarked that the rejection made him who he is today.

"I wanted to merge my passion for cooking and acting. I was shattered when this last attempt to live my dream was rejected (after having already faced multiple rejections in Mumbai in 2010)," the chef wrote in the caption of the video. The clip also showcased a delicious recipe.

Watch the video here:

For Mr Goila, the US visa rejection proved to be a blessing in disguise. A month later, he received an unexpected call from the Food Food TV channel for an audition, which turned out to be life-changing. He was shortlisted for the Mahachallenge show, went on to win it, and met his idol, Chef Sanjeev Kapoor. This opportunity led to him becoming the first winner of the Food Food Maha Challenge in 2011, a show hosted by Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit.

Winning the show transformed his fortunes. Ironically, he was later invited to the US to represent young Indian chefs, and during his second visa application, the consular officer expressed confusion over his initial rejection. The officer even showed interest in learning about Indian cuisine. Mr Goila reflected that if he had gone to the US earlier, his life might have unfolded differently. Instead, the rejection led him to where he is today, and he credits it with shaping his current success.

"I wish I could explain to him that life had happened to me. If I had gone earlier to the US, who knows, I might have struggled all my life. My rejection made me who I am today. This is Arbhi tuk canape that I made for a demo in New York to showcase how beautiful Indian cuisine is. I would not change a single thing about this journey because if you dare to dream, life will happen to you," he wrote, concluding the post.

The inspiring story has gone viral on Instagram, garnering hundreds of comments from users who appreciated his journey and the unexpected turn of events that led to his success. One user wrote, "My Schengen visa got rejected, and this reel came up, so I would like to take this perspective up."

Another commented, "Very well said, Saransh. Your last sentence says it all. Good luck in all your future endeavours. Be at it. God speed." A third said, "Truly by the quote - the universe has a better plan than yours."