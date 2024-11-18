Celebrity Chef Ranveer Brar Suffers Severe Spine Injury - Full Details Inside

Chef Ranveer Brar is recovering from his recent injury. (Photo: Instagram/ranveer.brar)

Celebrity Chef Ranveer Brar, known for his remarkable culinary skills and unique approach to simplifying food on TV and social media, is currently on rest after suffering a severe spine injury. According to a report by Pinkvilla, Brar fractured his C6 and C7 vertebrae, prompting doctors to advise three weeks of rest. While the chef has yet to officially confirm the injury, sources reveal he is recovering well. More details regarding the incident are expected to be shared soon.

Despite his injury, Chef Ranveer Brar remains active on social media, continuing to share recipes on Instagram, promote his upcoming shows, and engage with his followers.

On the work front, Chef Brar is currently seen on 'Star vs Food Survival' Season 2, a reality show combining survival, action, and gastronomic delights. Recent celebrity guests on the show include Kartik Aaryan, Shikhar Dhawan and Munawar Faruqui.

In addition to his culinary expertise, Chef Brar has earned praise for his acting skills. He recently played Daljeet Kohli in the Kareena Kapoor-led film 'The Buckingham Murders' and previously appeared alongside Pratik Gandhi in the OTT show 'Modern Love Mumbai'.