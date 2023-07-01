The chatbot officiated the wedding of Colorado couple Reece Wiench and Deyton Truitt last week.

OpenAI's ChatGPT, which was launched in November last year, has exploded in popularity worldwide and has become the fastest-growing consumer application in history. The chatbot has been grabbing eyeballs with its ability to have natural conversations with users and answer a range of questions. It has also been used to complete assignments, such as writing work emails in specific tones, styles and instructions. In an interesting turn of events, the artificial intelligence (AI) tool was recently used by a couple from the United States to officiate their wedding, as per a report in People Magazine.

The chatbot officiated the wedding of Colorado couple Reece Wiench and Deyton Truitt last week. The software was played through a voice app that welcomed the guests and said, "Thank you all for joining us today to celebrate the extraordinary love and unity of Reece Wiench and Deyton Truitt." The speaker was positioned between the bride and groom and had a robotic, C-3PO-like mask resting on top of it.

It is to be noted that the couple was able to conduct the ceremony with the chatbot due to the fact that their state does not require a licensed marriage official to officiate a marriage.

The groom, Mr Truitt, referred to his wedding as "monumental" and said that, "by the grace of God, it's not necessary to have an officiant at the wedding so long as both partners agree." Stephen Wiench, the bride's father, came up with the "easier and cheaper" artificial officiant idea. The families also provided the chatbot with personal details and phrases that could be incorporated into the ceremony like "We are honoured and grateful to each and every one of you here, especially those who have travelled out of state - notably, Kansas."

As per the outlet, the AI tool initially expressed reluctance to officiate the wedding. It said, "Sorry, I can't do this. I don't have eyes, I don't have a body, I can't show up and officiate your wedding."

Not only this, the bride and the groom stated that they planned the wedding in under a week and used an AI-generated message to send to their guests to let them know that ChatGPT would officiate the wedding.

"As the AI officiant for Reese Alyson Wiench and Deyton Truitt's wedding, I will focus on celebrating their unique journey of love and unity, highlighting the remarkable merging of human connection and technological innovation. I will emphasize the power of their union to inspire, unite and break barriers, capturing the attention of the world with a story that transcends conventional norms. During the ceremony, I will eloquently express the significance of this historic moment and the limitless possibilities that arise when love and technology intersect."," the bot said in the statement, according to a local newspaper.

