Historic Dunbeath Castle And Its 28,500-Acre Estate In Scotland Is Up For Sale

The castle and estate are 34 km south of Wick on the east Caithness coast.

A stunning cliff-top castle with magnificent views of the North Sea has gone on sale for offers over 25 million pounds. The 13-bedroom castle comes with the 28,500-acre highland estate. The Dunbeath Castle dates back to 1620 and is up for sale for the first time since 1997, BBC reported.

The cliff-top castle was built on an ancient defensive site overlooking the Moray Firth.

Property agents Savills who are marketing the property for sale, described the coastal estate as having "uncompromising quality". The agents also said that the sale included 20 houses and cottages and four miles (6 km) of coastline. It also includes 19 km of river.

The castle has 13 bedrooms, nine bathrooms and three reception rooms. All the bedrooms bear the names of great naval battles above their doors.

The estate also has extensive peatland restoration opportunities and renewables and development potential.

According to Press and Journal, the sales brochure states, "Dunbeath Estate is a diverse all-round estate of uncompromising quality, in a spectacular coastal location. The principal house is Dunbeath Castle, a magnificent castle on a cliff-top setting above the north sea.

The earliest parts of this Category A listed castle date from the 15th century but it was extensively remodelled in the 1860s in the grand Baronial style when the grounds were also transformed.

"The estate represents an unparalleled combination of historic architecture, a unique landscape recognised globally and one of Scotland's great coastal wildernesses," the sales brochure said.



