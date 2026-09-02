He Lost His First Business, Started A Sandwich Cart With Rs 30,000. Now Earns Rs 25 Lakh A Month

Business setbacks can be difficult, but they do not necessarily mark the end of an entrepreneur's journey. For Abhishek Sahu, the failure of his first venture became the starting point for a much bigger success. Around 15 years ago, Sahu moved to Bhopal and opened an internet cafe. The business shut down within a year, leaving him to start over. He later took a loan of Rs 30,000 and turned to the food business, setting up a small sandwich cart after learning recipes through YouTube.

What began as a modest street-food venture gradually grew into a thriving business. Today, Hari Har Sandwich reportedly sells more than 600 sandwiches on weekdays and over 1,000 on weekends, with a monthly turnover of around Rs 25 lakh.

Sahu's journey recently gained attention after X user Pratham shared his story, highlighting the transformation from a failed internet cafe to a successful street-food business.

"Customers wait 30–50 minutes for an order. From a failed internet café to a ₹25 lakh/month street-food business," Pratham wrote, praising Sahu's journey.

See the post here:

The post sparked discussion online, with users pointing out that the most striking part of the story was not just the reported turnover but Sahu's decision to start again with a relatively small loan after his first venture failed. His journey is a reminder that entrepreneurship often involves starting small, learning from setbacks and continuing to experiment until something works.

One user wrote, "The impressive part is not the Rs 25 lakh turnover. It is the willingness to restart with Rs 30,000 after the first business failed. Small experiments, customer demand and relentless execution can compound into something much bigger."

Another commented, "From a failed café to Rs 25 lakh monthly turnover — what a comeback."

A third added, "Have closely watched his journey, very happy for him."