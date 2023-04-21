Amitabh Bachchan's Funny Tweet On Blue Tick Leaves Internet In Splits

Amitabh Bachchan lost his legacy blue tick on Twitter.

Actor Amitabh Bachchan on Friday posted a funny tweet saying he has paid the subscription fees of Twitter Blue and requested that his blue tick be restored. He posted the tweet in Awadhi (language native to Prayagraj and areas around it), asking Twitter to "listen to him". Mr Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and several other Bollywood celebrities lost their verified check after Twitter removed it from accounts who did not pay for its monthly subscription service. The removal began on Thursday, as per the date announced by Twitter chief Elon Musk.

"T 4623 - Hey Twitter! Are you listening? I have paid for the subscription service... so please put back the blue lotus in front of my name, so that people know that I am Amitabh Bachchan. I am making the request with folded hands... now should I fall in your feet?" Mr Bachchan said in his tweet.

T 4623 - ए twitter भइया ! सुन रहे हैं ? अब तो पैसा भी भर दिये हैं हम ... तो उ जो नील कमल ✔️ होत है ना, हमार नाम के आगे, उ तो वापस लगाय दें भैया , ताकि लोग जान जायें की हम ही हैं - Amitabh Bachchan .. हाथ तो जोड़ लिये रहे हम । अब का, गोड़वा 👣जोड़े पड़ी का ?? — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 21, 2023

The tweet became a hit on the microblogging platform, and users posted equally funny replies.

"The fruit of patience if Blue Tick," commented one user. "Wait for 3, 4 days," said another.

"Mr Bachchan, he (Elon Musk) is a foreigner, never listens to anyone. You will have to wait for a few days," a third user commented.

Due to the recent development, politicians like Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi and cricketers Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma among others have also lost their verified blue ticks from their Twitter accounts.

Twitter first introduced the blue check mark system in 2009 to help users identify that celebrities, politicians, companies and brands, news organizations and other accounts "of public interest" were genuine and not impostors or parody accounts. The company didn't previously charge for verification.

But after Mr Musk bought Twitter, he announced the launch of Twitter Blue - a service that provides check-mark badge as one of the premium perks.