'One Of The Biggest Coups': Anupam Mittal On Satya Nadella Hiring Sam Altman

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella announced the appointment of former OpenAI Chief Sam Altman and former President Greg Brockman to lead a new team for advanced research in Artificial Intelligence. Bringing an end to this dramatic weekend witnessed in the tech industry, Microsoft emerged as the big winner and ensured "the golden child of AI" stays with the company as it competes with Alphabet-owned Google to dominate the nascent industry. In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Mr Nadella wrote, "We remain committed to our partnership with OpenAI and have confidence in our product roadmap, our ability to continue to innovate with everything we announced at Microsoft Ignite, and in continuing to support our customers and partners. We look forward to getting to know Emmett Shear and OAI's new leadership team and working with them." Reacting to the same, Mr Altman said, "the mission continues."

Now, Shaadi.com founder and Shark Tank India judge Anupam Mittal has reacted to this news and said that Mr Nadella pulled "one of the biggest coups of history and future". In response to a post by OpenAI Chief Scientist Ilya Sutskever expressing his regret over former CEO Sam Altman's ouster, Mr Mittal wrote, "And now this! This is what u get when you try to build disruptive tech with Board run cos & exotic mgmt structures. Get with the program and stop behaving like elitist punks operating with total impunity. If you can't make good decisions or stand behind the ones u made, resign."

He added, "Hat-tip to @satyanadella for pulling one of the biggest coups of history & the future by hiring @sama &. team, although concentration of AI with private tech is worrisome. Watch @elonmusk & Zuck as they circle a depleted @OpenAI, destroyed eventually by its Board, the very people who were put in place to protect humanity. "

The entrepreneur further added that "the world needs a unique approach towards AI" and India can help do the same, as it did for digital infrastructure.

Meanwhile, OpenAI's staff has threatened to quit and join Sam Altman at Microsoft's new division unless the board resigns. Apart from Chief Technology Officer Mira Murati, Chief Data Scientist Ilya Sutskever, and Chief Operating Officer Brad Lightcap, about 500 staff members said they would resign, the Reuters report said.