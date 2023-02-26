Harry Styles To Take Part In New Zealand Census During Concert. Here's Why

British pop star Harry Styles will be required to take part in the New Zealand census.

British pop star Harry Styles will be required to take part in the 2023 New Zealand census because it falls on the same night as his concert in Auckland. The census, which is carried out every five years in the country, will take place on March 7. Everyone in the nation including foreign visitors are required to participate, as per a report in CNN.

The 2023 census account of New Zealand confirmed this on Twitter while replying to a user and said everyone in the country is required to provide their details including "tourists, visitors and former members of One Direction". The account also posted an "artist's impression" of Harry Styles completing his census form while it was "lovingly rendered in fuchsia in Microsoft Paint".

Kia ora @coupdemain CC: the country. Thank you for this important query.



Everyone who is in Aotearoa New Zealand on census night (Tuesday 7 March), needs to be counted in the census. This includes tourists, visitors, and former members of One Direction.



Artist's impression: pic.twitter.com/e5yvh2B551 — 2023 Census | Aotearoa New Zealand | 7 March 2023 (@2023Census) February 23, 2023

The British singer will be questioned about his family members, smoking habits and financial situation. The 2023 census will be the first to gather data on gender and sexual orientation. All responses given are confidential and a fine may be imposed on anyone who doesn't participate or who gives incorrect or inaccurate information, the outlet further stated.

Recently, the 29-year-old singer began the Australia and New Zealand leg of his 'Love On Tour' by participating in an Australian custom called 'shoey'. While standing on the stage, he pulled off one of his green Adidas sneakers, poured drink into it and chugged it in front of a loud audience.

In various videos of the concert shared on social media, the singer can be heard saying, "This is one of the most disgusting traditions I've ever witnessed." Harry Styles informed the rowdy crowd that he felt "like a different person" after taking part in the custom. "I feel ashamed of myself, I'll be discussing this with my therapist at length. At length!" he remarked.