Video: Harry Styles Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction Mid-Concert In Front Of Jennifer Aniston

Harry Styles finished his performance after grabbing a Pride flag from the audience.

Harry Styles was left red-faced after he suffered a wardrobe malfunction during his Los Angeles concert on Thursday night. The 28-year-old was performing his song 'Music for a Sushi Restaurant' when his tan leather trousers ripped at the seam near his crotch. To make matters more awkward for the British singer, the incident took place in front of Jennifer Aniston, who he has previously described as his very first celebrity crush.

According to videos shared on social media, Mr Styles suffered a wardrobe malfunction when the knelt down on one knee, which instantly split the seam of his pants in the process. After noticing the gap, Harry Styles quickly covered the rip with his hand and turned away from the audience. He even finished his performance after grabbing a Pride flag from a member of the crowd to wrap around his waist and hide the tear.

"Harry really out there tripping and splitting his pants in front of Jennifer Aniston. She's in that man's head," wrote one Twitter user while sharing videos and photos from the concert.

Harry really out there tripping and splitting his pants in front of Jennifer Aniston. She's in that man's head#HarryStyles#HarryStylesLoveOnTour#LoveOnTourLApic.twitter.com/vIpJ6tJeRS — ARMYand1D (@ARMYand1D) January 27, 2023

"Honestly ripping his pants when his crotch is like 10 ft from ppl's faces is one of the most harry styles things to ever happen to him," said another.

honestly ripping his pants when his crotch is like 10 ft from ppl's faces is one of the most harry styles things to ever happen to him pic.twitter.com/rvl2Ef56wt — vivᴴ 🍱🍳🍓🍯 (@ddipyouinhoney) January 27, 2023

"Harry making a skirt out of a pride flag after he ripped his trousers!" tweeted another fan account.

Harry making a skirt out of a pride flag after he ripped his trousers! #LoveOnTourLA#Residency13pic.twitter.com/XtU9C8MEDi — The HSLOT News (@thehslotnews) January 27, 2023

According to PageSix, celebrities including Jennifer Aniston, Kylie Jenner, Trevor Noah and Ellen DeGeneres were a part of the audience.

Following the incident, Mr Styles took a short interval to go backstage and change into another pair of brown trousers. He even apologised to the audience when he returned.

"My trousers ripped. I feel I must apologise to a certain few of you right down in the front there. I mean, this is a family show," he joked. Pointing to one man in the crowd, he added, "You sir, are you OK? I promise it's not part of the show."

Meanwhile, as per The Independent, this is not the first time Mr Styles accidentally tore his trousers on stage. In December, during a concert in Brazil, the singer ripped his sequinned jumpsuit and picked up a Pride flag that had been thrown onto the stage to tie around his waist.