'Harry Potter' Actor Paul Grant Dies After Collapsing Outside London Railway Station

The actor was found collapsed outside Kings Cross station in London on Thursday afternoon

Paul Grant, an actor who appeared in 'Star Wars: Return of the Jedi' and 'Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone has died after collapsing outside a railway station in London. He was 56.

According to the Guardian, Mr. Grant was found by police outside King's Cross station in north London on Thursday, March 16. He was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced brain dead. On Sunday, March 19, his family announced that they made the decision to switch off his life support machine. The cause of death has not been disclosed.

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said, "We were called at 2.08 pm on Thursday 16 March to reports of an incident at St Pancras Station, Euston Road. We sent an ambulance crew and a medic in a response car. We treated a man at the scene and took him to the hospital as a priority."

The actor's daughter confirmed his death to Sky News. ''I'm heartbroken… No girl deserves their dad to be taken away… He was so well known and loved [for his work]. He's gone too soon,'' Mr. Grant's daughter Sophie Jayne Grant said.

Notably, the actor who was 4-foot-4-inch tall played an Ewok in 'Return of the Jedi' and a goblin in 'Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone'. The actor has also been featured in 'Legend', 'Labyrinth', 'Willow' and 'The Dead.'

Mr. Grant is survived by his girlfriend Maria Dwyer, his two daughters and one son as well as his stepchildren and grandchildren.

A GoFundMe page has been set up by Mr. Grant's stepdaughter, to raise funds for his funeral. She wrote, ''I'm starting this page as Paul sadly passed away yesterday and I would like to give him the best send-off he would want.''