HappyBirthdaySana Trends On Twitter: 5 Facts About Korean Singer

5 Facts About K-Pop Singer
- In an interview with Cosmopolitan Korea, the singer talked about her preference for food and movies. During the interview, she revealed what she eats in a day, "Eat something delicious. It can be obvious, but if I eat something the day before the schedule, my face swells up, so if the next day is my day off, I like snacks and spicy food, so I cook what I want to eat the most then." Talking about her taste in movies, she revealed, "I like romance, horror, and movies that I can watch while crying, but I recently watched a movie called ‘Love, Rosie'. I had a schedule the next day, but I had really cried my eyes out."
- In the same interview, Sana also talked about her love and passion for dancing. "When we were preparing ‘YES or YES,' we told our agency that we wanted more difficult choreography. The more we promoted, the more greed we felt [to showcase our dancing]," she said.
- Sana revealed in an interview with Seventeen that she always dreamed of becoming a performing growing up. At around sixth grade, she underwent training at the country's most renowned dance studio – the EXILE Dance Academy.
- Sana also opened up about why she chose K-pop instead of J-pop in an online interview with Seventeen. In 2012, she was scouted by a casting associate from JYP Entertainment, and thankfully enough she was accompanied by a friend who's fluent in Korean. Sana eventually auditioned for the company, and well, the rest is history.
- The girl band TWICE has three Japanese members ― Sana, Momo and Mina ― and was created to appeal to the key Japanese K-pop market, according to a Korea Times report.