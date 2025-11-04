Why Brushing Twice A Day Might Harm You More Than Brushing Once

Brushing your teeth is a fundamental part of our daily routine. From a young age, we're taught that brushing twice a day is the key to a healthy smile. But is it really that simple? While regular brushing is essential for removing plaque, preventing cavities and maintaining good oral health, there are some nuances to consider.

According to experts, brushing twice a day might not be as effective as we think. While it's a good rule, it is only beneficial if done properly. Over-brushing or brushing without the right technique can potentially hurt your gums. "If your gums are bleeding or swollen, it's a sign you need to brush better," Dr Praveen Sharma from the School of Dentistry at the University of Birmingham told the BBC.

"If you can find time, then yes, brush properly twice a day, but it's better to do it once a day well and once quickly for two minutes," he added.

If you can only brush and floss once a day, Dr Sharma recommends doing it in the evening. Talking about the method, use small circular motions to cover the outer, biting and inner surfaces of each tooth without applying too much pressure. Pay special attention to the gum-tooth junction and approach brushing mindfully. Focus on the sensation of the bristles rather than multitasking.

Some other dental hygiene tips shared by the expert include:

1. Brushing before breakfast

"Ideally, brush before breakfast. You don't want to do it after something acidic," Dr Sharma said. Acids in foods and drinks can soften tooth enamel, making it vulnerable to wear from brushing. To minimise the damage, rinse your mouth with water after eating and wait at least 30 minutes before brushing.

2. Don't rinse after brushing

After brushing, skip rinsing your mouth with water as it washes away the concentrated fluoride from the toothpaste. Instead, just spit out the excess toothpaste and let the fluoride continue to protect your teeth. If you need to rinse, use a mouthwash.

3. Expensive toothpaste doesn't make a difference

With numerous options like whitening, charcoal and enamel-boosting pastes available on the market, it's tempting to splurge on premium products for a healthier smile. However, Dr Sharma claims that the type of toothpaste is not as important as one might think. As long as it contains fluoride, it doesn't really matter which brand you choose.

By adopting the right brushing habits and techniques, you can protect your teeth effectively without overdoing it.

