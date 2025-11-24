Guru Tegh Bahadur Shaheedi Diwas 2025: Quotes And Messages To Honour Ninth Guru Of Sikhism

Guru Tegh Bahadur Shaheedi Diwas 2025: Guru Tegh Bahadur Shaheedi Diwas, known as Guru Tegh Bahadur Martyrdom Day, is a major event in the Sikh religion. 2025 marks the 350th Shaheedi anniversary of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur ji, who is the Ninth Guru of Sikhism.

Guru Tegh Bahadur ji, known as 'Hind ki Chadar' and the 'Shield of India', is revered as a hero and a martyr in Sikhism, and his sacrifice is remembered and honoured on this day. He stood up for the rights of Kashmiri Pandits and other Hindus who were being persecuted by the Mughal ruler Aurangzeb.

Guru Tegh Bahadur ji was born in Amritsar, Punjab, in 1621, and was executed in 1675 in Delhi.

To honour him, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Saturday that the Delhi government has declared November 25 as a public holiday to commemorate the 350th Shaheedi Diwas of Sikh Guru Tegh Bahadur ji. Otherwise, Guru Tegh Bahadur's Martyrdom Day is celebrated every year on November 24.

#WATCH | Delhi | Special light and laser show organised by the Delhi government to commemorate the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji underway at the Red Fort. pic.twitter.com/hyui1SH3zl — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2025

Here Are Some Quotes And Messages For Guru Tegh Bahadur Shaheedi Diwas: