Guru Tegh Bahadur Shaheedi Diwas 2025: Quotes And Messages To Honour Ninth Guru Of Sikhism

- Guru Tegh Bahadur Shaheedi Diwas marks the 350th martyrdom anniversary in 2025
- Guru Tegh Bahadur is revered for standing up for persecuted Kashmiri Pandits and Hindus
- Delhi government declared November 25 a public holiday for the 350th Shaheedi Diwas
Guru Tegh Bahadur Shaheedi Diwas 2025: Guru Tegh Bahadur Shaheedi Diwas, known as Guru Tegh Bahadur Martyrdom Day, is a major event in the Sikh religion. 2025 marks the 350th Shaheedi anniversary of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur ji, who is the Ninth Guru of Sikhism.
Guru Tegh Bahadur ji, known as 'Hind ki Chadar' and the 'Shield of India', is revered as a hero and a martyr in Sikhism, and his sacrifice is remembered and honoured on this day. He stood up for the rights of Kashmiri Pandits and other Hindus who were being persecuted by the Mughal ruler Aurangzeb.
Guru Tegh Bahadur ji was born in Amritsar, Punjab, in 1621, and was executed in 1675 in Delhi.
To honour him, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Saturday that the Delhi government has declared November 25 as a public holiday to commemorate the 350th Shaheedi Diwas of Sikh Guru Tegh Bahadur ji. Otherwise, Guru Tegh Bahadur's Martyrdom Day is celebrated every year on November 24.
#WATCH | Delhi | Special light and laser show organised by the Delhi government to commemorate the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji underway at the Red Fort. pic.twitter.com/hyui1SH3zl— ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2025
Here Are Some Quotes And Messages For Guru Tegh Bahadur Shaheedi Diwas:
- The one who realises God is the doer, remains content and happy.
- On Guru Tegh Bahadur Shaheedi Diwas, we bow to the supreme sacrifice of the Ninth Guru, who stood for righteousness and humanity.
- Guru Tegh Bahadur reminds us that the strength of the weak is in their faith.
- Guru Tegh Bahadur Shaheedi Diwas: One who has the Lord's Name in his heart knows no fear or anxiety.
- The world is a dream, and all its wealth and power are mere illusions.
- Remembering Guru Tegh Bahadur ji, He is a true example of courage, compassion and unwavering faith.
- His martyrdom reminds us that the fight for truth and freedom is eternal.
- Guru Tegh Bahadur Shaheedi Diwas: May his teachings continue to inspire generations to walk the path of justice.
- On Shaheedi Diwas, let's remember that the one who is attached to God is detached from the world.
- The bravery of Guru Tegh Bahadur ji serves as a reminder that standing for truth requires immense strength.
- Remembering Guru Tegh Bahadur ji, instead of searching elsewhere, God must be sought within the heart.
- On Guru Tegh Bahadur Shaheedi Diwas, know that one who has God has no worries.
- Remembering Guru Tegh Bahadur ji taught us that we must have compassion for every living being. Hatred only leads to destruction.
- On Guru Tegh Bahadur Shaheedi Diwas, remember that the values of compassion, courage and sacrifice always live within us.
- Guru Tegh Bahadur Shaheedi Diwas: Spread the teachings that one who has faith in God is never disappointed.
