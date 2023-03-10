'Guess the Airport': Civil Aviation Ministry Posts Memerising Picture

Kullu-Manali (Bhuntar) Airport is in Himachal Pradesh.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation of the Government of India recently shared a breathtaking image of a very beautiful airport situated somewhere in the hilly area of the country and asked the social media users to guess it.

The post quickly went viral, and the number of reactions and retweets continued steadily increasing. Due to how close the steep terrain looks to the location in the image, many users mistakenly believed that this airport was the Paro airport in Bhutan.

The ministry had shared the image with a caption that read, "Guess the Airport! Runway that's located within the deep valley with peaks that are thousands of feet higher!"

The conversation kept growing and becoming very interesting, as many other people guessed rightly too. The tweet had received over 40,000 views and several retweets and likes.

One user who guessed the place right wrote in the comment box, "It's Bhuntar airport. The airport serves the famous tourist destination of Kullu Manali but is severely restricted due to the short runway."

According to the Airports Authority of India, Kullu-Manali (Bhuntar) Airport is in Himachal Pradesh, surrounded by picturesque mountains all around. situated at Bhuntar, at a distance of 50 km from the world famous tourist destination of Manali.