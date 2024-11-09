Google Searches Skyrocket 1,514% After Donald Trump's Historic Comeback

The victory has also caused a dramatic 1,514% surge in related Google searches.

Donald Trump's historic comeback has sparked a wave of congratulatory messages and statements from across the globe. Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed it as a "historic election victory," while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described it as "history's greatest comeback." Vikas Swarup, a former Indian diplomat, praised the win as "one of the greatest political comebacks in history." Additionally, the victory has led to a significant surge in online searches related to Donald Trump and his remarkable achievement.

Since the president-elect's comeback victory became official on Wednesday, the number of related Google searches jumped 1,514% percent, according to VisaGuide.World.

News of Donald Trump getting elected the 47th President of America has evoked two different emotions in the American population. The right-wing populists, who strongly oppose immigration, cheered on and celebrated the new president while the Democrats started to look into new opportunities to migrate themselves.

Notably, since 1892, no US President who had lost an election has ever come back to win a non-consecutive second election. In the US presidential election, Republican candidate and former President Donald Trump won a decisive victory over his Democratic rival Kamala Harris. He will be sworn in as the 47th President of the United States, which will be his second term in this post.