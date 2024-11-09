Trump Asks Musk To Join Call With Zelensky In Big Hint At His Possible Role

Elon Musk being close to Donald Trump has been well-established over the last many months with the billionaire entrepreneur going all-in over his bet over a Trump presidency. Now that Donald Trump has emerged victorious in his electoral campaign and is President-elect, it is perhaps time for him to firm up a role for his "biggest supporter" in his upcoming administration.

Donald Trump had already hinted at a role for Elon Musk in his administration, but one could only guess the kind of role it might be and just how big or significant. On Wednesday, Donald Trump reportedly gave the world a preview of what Mr Musk's role might be.

Elon Musk was with Donald Trump at the President-elect's residence and luxury resort Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida when Donald Trump and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke on the phone. During the phone call, Donald Trump reportedly handed the phone over to Elon Musk and supposedly asked the SpaceX founder to join the call with President Zelensky.

It is not known yet, if they discussed any change in policy the United States has towards Ukraine.

In his victory speech on US election result day, Donald Trump said he will "not start wars, but will help end them."

CNN confirmed the development quoting a source who spoke with the US news agency on the condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the conversation. CNN further credited American news firm Axios.

THE PHONE CALL

According to the news report by Axios, there were two surprises that day - the first being that Elon Musk spoke with Zelensky, and the second, that Zelensky was reportedly "somewhat reassured by what he heard." This shows just how important and influential a role Elon Musk could end up playing the Trump administration 2.0.

The report further stated that the phone call between Trump, Musk, and Zelensky lasted for nearly half-an-hour. After being congratulated by Zelensky, Mr Trump reportedly said he will support Ukraine, but didn't reveal much else.

THE ASSURANCE

Elon Musk then reassured President Zelensky that he will continue to help Ukraine via his Starlink satellite constellation. Since the Russian invasion in 2022, Elon Musk's Starlink satellite system has provided Ukraine with significant frontline advantage by allowing its armed forces to share real-time drone coordinates, data and footage between units. It also gave Ukraine's military communications support in areas where mobile phone networks were destroyed.

Zelensky and Trump had met recently in New York on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly meet in September. The two leaders had discussed ways in which the war with Russia could end and a diplomatic solution be found. "I promise you will be happy with me," Trump had reportedly told Zelensky at that meeting.

"I had an excellent call with President Trump and congratulated him on his historic landslide victory - his tremendous campaign made this result possible," President Zelensky wrote on X after the call between Trump, Musk and him on Wednesday.

