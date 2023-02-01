Google Engineer Laid Off During Mental Health Leave, Shares Post

Ali Neil, 29, was among 12,000 workers laid off by the tech giant.

A US-based Google engineer was fired after receiving an email at 2 am while she was out on mental health leave. Ali Neil, 29, was among 12,000 workers laid off by the tech giant.

In a LinkedIn post, Ms Neil said that at least her leave positioned her to be somewhat prepared for an event like this. It took her a few days to accept it and come to terms with what happened.

She wrote, "After having some time to really settle with everything that's happened over the past week, I thought I'd add some colour to my exhausted post I shared early last Friday after not being able to sleep. It wasn't all that great still being awake at 2:06 AM to read that email."

She added that she was devastated by the news and Neil said that is "somewhat comfortably unsettling" to think about what is next after Google.

She wrote, "I absolutely miss my team and the myriad of colours in the company culture that is Google, the experience of it all, and being Googley. But it's also such a good reminder in my life that, it's still an Enterprise Multinational Company. An Entity, not an Identity, and that means there's so much more to explore and continue to give 110% toward. I feel so very proud to have gotten where I am today, and to see what's next."

In her post, she thanked her teammates and managers for her time at the tech giant.

In an interview with Insider, she said she was taken aback by the severance notice. "Now I'm left here having to find a job for the first time in years after being on mental health leave in quite possibly one of the most difficult hiring situations and housing markets."