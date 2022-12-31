Google Celebrates New Year's Eve With Animated Doodle

The Google Doodle for today.

Today, we will bid farewell to 2022 and get ready to ring in 2023. The Google Doodle for today commemorates New Year's Eve, a time to reflect the year that went by and anticipate a new beginning in 2023.

When internet users click on the Google Doodle, which features the word "2022" in the centre and fireworks in the backdrop, they are taken to Google's New Year's Eve page, which is decked out in confetti.

In a statement, the company said, "Today's Doodle celebrates New Year's Eve, a time to reminisce about 2022 and look forward to a fresh start in 2023. Whether you're setting off fireworks or setting goals for next year, here's to the great things to come in 2023! 3... 2... 1..." The eight billion people on the planet are getting ready to welcome 2023 and bid adieu to a tumultuous year that saw conflict in Europe, sharp price increases and Lionel Messi win the FIFA world cup in Qatar. This New Year's Eve, many people will be wanting to let loose after two pandemic-affected years, putting aside tightened budgets and a Covid-19 that is slowly being gaining prominence.

According to the Gregorian Calendar, December 31 is the last day of the year. At the stroke of midnight today, billions of people throughout the world will celebrate in joy. While life goes on as regular on either side of midnight, for many who feel their accomplishments this year have been insufficient or subpar, a new year generally represents the cliched "fresh beginning."

The majority of new year's resolutions, including going to the gym or eating healthy, start on January 1.