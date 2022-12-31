Google Celebrates New Year's Eve With Animated Doodle

Today, we will bid farewell to 2022 and get ready to ring in 2023. The Google Doodle for today commemorates New Year's Eve, a time to reflect the year that went by and anticipate a new beginning in 2023.
When internet users click on the Google Doodle, which features the word "2022" in the centre and fireworks in the backdrop, they are taken to Google's New Year's Eve page, which is decked out in confetti.
Also Read: World Readies To Welcome 2023 Amid Shadow Of Covid, Russia-Ukraine War
According to the Gregorian Calendar, December 31 is the last day of the year. At the stroke of midnight today, billions of people throughout the world will celebrate in joy. While life goes on as regular on either side of midnight, for many who feel their accomplishments this year have been insufficient or subpar, a new year generally represents the cliched "fresh beginning."
The majority of new year's resolutions, including going to the gym or eating healthy, start on January 1.