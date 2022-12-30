Google Asks Users About Their First Search Of 2023, Internet Reacts

Google is undoubtedly the most popular search engine.

The internet giant Google asked its users to share and discuss their first search on the search engine, as the countdown to New Year's 2023 has already started around the world. Similar to other Google products, the post quickly gained a lot of traction on social media.

On its Twitter handle, the search engine giant asked the users, "What's your first Google search of 2023 going to be?"

what's your first Google search of 2023 going to be? — Google (@Google) December 29, 2022

The post became an instant hit since the popularity of the tech giant is greater than any other tech company; within an hour, the post received over 350,000 views and more than 2000 likes. The number of comments is steadily increasing as people express their desires for what they want to search for in 2023.

"How to become a billionaire without doing anything," wrote one user. Another user commented, "Would Russia become a world power at the end of this year?"

"Mine will be in the form of a question: "Why do browsers put users at risk from hackers, scammers, and malware producers"?" commented a third user.

Meanwhile, Google, the world's most popular search engine, is working on making text and voice internet search available in over 100 Indian languages.

Its India-born CEO, Sundar Pichai, who was in India this month, said the pace of technological change in the country has been extraordinary, and Google is supporting small businesses and startups, investing in cybersecurity, providing education and skills training, and applying AI (artificial intelligence) in sectors like agriculture and healthcare.

"I'm here to see progress being made from our $10 billion, 10-year India Digitization Fund (IDF), and share new ways. We're helping to advance India's digital future at our Google for India event."