Golden Globes 2024: Comedian And Host Jo Koy Faces Backlash Online For 'Unfunny' Jokes

Social media found the jokes of comedian Jo Koy "unfunny".

Comedian and Golden Globes host Jo Koy faced backlash on social media over his dreadful monologue. This was Koy's first-ever hosting gig, he was announced as the Golden Globes host in December. According to Rolling Stone, a number of high-profile comedians had turned down the offer to his the 81st Golden Globes, including Chris Rock (the former Oscars host), Ali Wong and others. Koy was given the opportunity on December 21, weeks before the January 7 event. And it showed in the stand-up comedian's monologue.

"Yo, I got the gig 10 days ago, you want a perfect monologue? Yo, shut up. Slow down, I wrote some of these and they're the one you're laughing at," Koy said at the start of his hosting session.

"The minute I signed the contract... I locked myself in a room and started binge-watching everything. While my family was clinking champagne glasses and ringing in the New Year, my family was watching Oppenheimer," he further said, as per Rolling Stone.

"I loved Oppenheimer. I just got one complaint: It needed another hour, because I felt like it needed some more backstory. My New Year's resolution for 2024 is to finish Oppenheimer in 2025. I love Oppenheimer - especially the first season." Koy said.

Taylor Swift reacts to joke from #GoldenGlobes host Jo Koy about the NFL.



“The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL? At the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift”



pic.twitter.com/Ua0Nd2xEok — Pop Base (@PopBase) January 8, 2024

He then turned his attention on Barbenheimer.

"Oppenheimer and Barbie are competing for cinematic box office achievement. Oppenheimer is based on a 724-page Pulitzer Prize-winning book about the Manhattan Project, and Barbie is based on a plastic doll with big boobies," said Koy, drawing boos from the crowd.

After the groans, the comedian put the blame on script writers.

"Some I wrote, some other people wrote," he explained.

But social media was not happy. Users on X (formerly Twitter) and other platforms roasted the comedian for his "unfunny" jokes.

"I feel like nobody was in charge of the golden globes and Jo Koy just walked in and said "I'm hosting" and nobody bothered to check if that was right," said one user.

"This has to be the worst opening monologue (from Jo Koy) in #GoldenGlobes history... is he trying to be Ricky Gervais?," said another.

Jo Koy was the second Asian to host the annual film and television awards after Sandra Oh in 2019.