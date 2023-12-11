'God Bless America': Elon Musk Attends Football Game With Son, Shares Pic

The 3-year-old is Elon Musk's first child with Canadian musician Grimes.

Tesla and SpaceX Chief Elon Musk was recently spotted with a special guest at the Army-Navy Game in Gillette Stadium at Foxborough, Massachusetts. The billionaire was spotted with his three-year-old son X AE A-12, affectionately referred to as X. The little one was perched on Mr Musk's shoulders as the duo enjoyed the match where Army beat its rival by a 17-11 margin.

The child was dressed in denim and a green-and-black flannel shirt, while his father wore a blue jacket and a grey t-shirt. The billionaire took to X, formerly Twitter, and shared a picture of them from the stadium. He wrote, "God Bless America". In a subsequent post, he added, "And the World."

God Bless America pic.twitter.com/GQ1kEORH1V — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 10, 2023

In another post, he also shared a video showing a view from the top of the stadium. He captioned it as, "ARMY-NAVY" with several United States flags. He also stated that he was supporting the Army.

Since being shared, his post has amassed over 33.6 million views and three lakh likes.

"What a great day for Father and son, Always a day to remember for both," said a user.

"This is wholesome," commented a person.

A third added, "God bless you too. And thank you for giving us free speech back."

"You look so happy in this pic," said a user.

"This is an all-time great photo," remarked a person.

X AE A-XII was born in 2020 and is Elon Musk's first child with Canadian musician Grimes. In 2022, the former couple also welcomed their second child via surrogate, a daughter named Exa Dark Siderael Musk. The pair have been co-parenting their children after splitting up in September 2021. They had been in a relationship since 2018.

According to Elon Musk's biography, Mr Musk and Ms Grimes welcomed a third child a son named Techno Mechanicus, who also goes by ''Tau.'' However, not much is known about him or when he was born, and his identity has been a closely guarded secret.

Meanwhile, Mr Musk also welcomed twins with Shivon Zilis in November 2021 - one month before his second child with Grimes. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO also has five children - Griffin, Vivian, Kai, Saxon and Damian - with Canadian author Justine Wilson.