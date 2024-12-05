"Give Him Aadhaar Card": Tech Millionaire Bryan Johnson's Post On India's Work Culture Wins Internet

Bryan Johnson, a millionaire entrepreneur and age-reversal enthusiast, is currently on a six-day visit to India and he's keeping his followers updated with regular posts on X. In one of his recent posts, the tech entrepreneur shared his admiration for India's work culture in a way that sparked a lively conversation online. "I love the culture of bakch**i in India. It perfectly captures my worldview: take your work seriously, not yourself," Mr Johnson tweeted on Tuesday, amassing over 360,000 views.

I love the culture of bakchodi in India. It perfectly captures my worldview:



take your work seriously, not yourself.

The tech mogul's tweet instantly resonated with many social media users, leading to lively and quirky exchanges online. Mr Johnson also responded to a comment about "jugaad" - a term used in India to refer to a non-conventional, frugal innovation.

A user named Pratik Thakkar wrote, "how about jugaad? koi blueprint ka sasta jugaad batao". To this, the millionaire shared his balanced view. "I like jugaad - most innovation comes from frugality. But if it means taking shortcuts, we are in trouble. Fixing air pollution in India will require an overhaul, can't be done with jugaad," he wrote.

I like jugaad — most innovation comes from frugality. But if it means taking shortcuts, we are in trouble. Fixing air pollution in India will require an overhaul, can't be done with jugaad.

Mr Johnson's tweets about "bakch**i" and "jugaad" quickly garnered numerous reactions. "bro spent few days in india but became more indians than most of us," commented one user. "which one of you taught him this?" jokingly asked another.

"I never thought I would live the day to see @bryan_johnson tweet about his appreciation for bakch**i in India!" commented a third user. "That's the secret ingredient to surviving and thriving-serious work with a side of not taking life too seriously. Perfect balance, right?" expressed another.

Several X users also joked about giving him an Aadhar card. "Give him an Aadhaar card already," wrote a user.

Meanwhile, in one of his previous tweets, Mr Johnson expressed his affection for India but voiced his shock that citizens have become accustomed to the poor environmental conditions. "I've loved being in India. My first time. I am shocked by how normalized Indians are to poor air quality. Breathing the air is like smoking multiple cigarettes a day. Yet no one wears a mask or has air filters in their indoor environments," the CEO wrote.

He further noted that India has a remarkable opportunity to transform its future by addressing air pollution. "Solving air quality in India is more important than curing cancer," he wrote in another post.