Tech Millionaire Bryan Johnson "Loves India", But Raises Concerns Over Country's Alarming Air Quality

Bryan Johnson, an American entrepreneur renowned for his anti-ageing endeavours is currently on a six-day visit to India and keeps sharing about his experiences through regular posts on X. In one of his posts, Mr Johnson expressed his affection for the country but voiced his shock that citizens have become accustomed to the poor environmental conditions. "I've loved being in India. My first time. I am shocked by how normalized Indians are to poor air quality. Breathing the air is like smoking multiple cigarettes a day. Yet no one wears a mask or has air filters in their indoor environments,” the CEO wrote.

He further noted that India has a remarkable opportunity to transform its future by addressing air pollution. Cleaning up the air could add 3.57 years to the average Indian's lifespan, a gain comparable to eradicating all forms of cancer, which would add only three years. Improving air quality could unlock $95 billion in economic growth, equivalent to 3% of India's GDP, currently lost due to reduced productivity.

In another post, he wrote, "Solving air quality in India is more important than curing cancer."

See the post here:

His post has sparked a broader conversation about India's air quality crisis. One user wrote, ''People in India have become so used to smog-filled skies that they don't even question it anymore. But just because it's normal doesn't mean it's okay. Unlike cancer, which has a face and a story, air pollution is an invisible killer. You don't see the damage it's doing until it's too late."

Another commented, "It is the biggest risk factor for cancer and heart disease." A third said, "Thanks@bryan_johnson for giving some sunshine to the air pollution issue in India in a constructive way! Making India Healthy again would go a long way in unleashing growth."

Earlier, he shared that he experienced significant discomfort due to Mumbai's air pollution. The tech CEO, who is promoting his book "Don't Die" in India, revealed that he was instantly affected by the city's poor air quality upon arrival. Despite utilising air purifiers in his hotel room and wearing an N95 mask outdoors, he reported burning sensations in his throat and eyes.

Mr Johnson, a former Silicon Valley executive, is known for his obsession with anti-ageing. He developed Blueprint as a platform to explore cutting-edge methods for reversing ageing. The 45-year-old has garnered attention for his radical experiments, including receiving blood transfusions from his teenage son. He spends $2 million a year on medical diagnostics and treatments combined with a meticulously crafted regimen of eating, sleeping, and exercising to see if he can slow, and perhaps even reverse, the ageing process.