Giant Python Falls Through Roof In Malaysia As Family Watches TV

A family in Malaysia was horrified after a massive python crashed through the ceiling of its home while the members were watching television, according to a report in Newsweek. The incident took place in Miri Division of Sarawak state and the reptile was identified as 10-feet-long reticulated python, the outlet further said. The Miri District Operations Control Centre received a call from a female family member at 11.09pm (local time). Four officers of the Miri Public Defence Force rushed to the house to catch the python.

By the time the officers reached the house, the reptile was hiding under a box inside the kitchen, civil defence force (APM) Officer Mirwan Shah Bin Masri told Newsweek.

The team then used specialised equipment to remove the nearly 8-kg python and released it back into its natural habitat. The entire operation lasted half an hour.

According to APM Miri officials, the snake fell through the ceiling when the woman's husband was walking towards the toilet. They further said that four people live in the house where the python was caught.

The reticulated python is native to South and Southeast Asia. The species is one of the world's largest snakes and can eat humans, cats, dogs, birds, rats and other snakes. According to Encyclopaedia Britannica, a reticulated python attained a maximum recorded length of 9.6 metres (31.5 feet).

They are usually found in forests, swamps and canals, but in recent years, due to encroachment by humans, these reptiles have been found slithering around in cities too.

Five years ago, a fierce battle between a reticulated python and a king cobra had gone viral on social media. The video of the fight between the two scaly titans was posted by Reptile Hunter on Facebook.