George Clooney Says Matthew Perry 'Wasn't Happy' While Filming 'Friends'

The 62-year-old actor shed light on his friendship with the late actor.

Hollywood actor George Clooney in a recent interview revealed heartbreaking details on actor Matthew Perry's life. Mr Clooney shared a decades-long friendship with the 'Friends' actor. While promoting his new movie 'The Boys in The Boat', the 62-year-old actor shed light on his friendship with the late actor.

"I knew Matt when he was 16 years old," he told Deadline in an interview. "We used to play paddle tennis together... And he was a great, funny, funny, funny kid."

He shared that while hanging out with actors Richard Kind and Grant Heslov, Perry would often tell them, "I just want to get on a sitcom, man. I just want to get on a regular sitcom and I would be the happiest man on earth'".

The actor said that he soon landed the role of Chandler Bing on Friends but he still didn't feel fulfilled.

"And he got on probably one of the best ever. He wasn't happy. It didn't bring him joy or happiness or peace," Mr Clooney told the outlet.

He shared that they worked side by side but still had no idea what was going through him.

"We just knew that he wasn't happy and I had no idea he was doing what, 12 Vicodin a day and all the stuff he talked about, all that heartbreaking stuff," Clooney said, referring to Perry's confessions written about in his memoir, "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing."

"And it also just tells you that success and money and all those things, it doesn't just automatically bring you happiness. You have to be happy with yourself and your life."

"Friends" actor Matthew Perry died from an accidental ketamine overdose, medical examiners said Friday, concluding their investigation into the death of the beloved but troubled TV star.

Perry, who played Chandler Bing on the hit TV sitcom from 1994-2004, died at the age of 54, having been found unconscious in a swimming pool at his house in Los Angeles in October.

He had struggled for decades with addiction to drugs, including ketamine, and related serious health issues, but had reportedly been clean for 19 months prior to his passing.

In his memoir "Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing," published last year, Perry described going through detox dozens of times. He dedicated the book to "all of the sufferers out there," and wrote in the prologue: "I should be dead."