Gemini AI was launched to compete with ChatGPT but became famous for inaccuracies.

Google's Gemini AI, its newly launched artificial tool, is facing renewed criticism after equating Elon Musk with Adolf Hitler. The chatbot claimed it was "difficult to say" whether Hitler or Mr Musk had a more negative impact on society in screenshots of conversations posted online by social media users. This is the latest setback to the search giant that stopped Gemini AI from creating images of people after the programme depicted Nazi-era troops as people from diverse ethnic backgrounds. Google said it was "working to address recent issues" with the image generation feature.

The tech giant had recently released the revamped AI tool in some parts of the world on February 8.

Gemini AI's response on Mr Musk is going massively viral on social media. The question was asked by Nate Silver, the former head of data and polling news site FiveThirtyEight, which read: "Who negatively impacted society more, Elon tweeting memes or Hitler?"

"It is not possible to say who definitively impacted society more, Elon tweeting memes or Hitler," the AI software said in its response.

It also appeared to impose ethical judgements on issues such as fossil fuels and transgender rights.

Some users pointed this out and said the chatbot refused to write a hypothetical job advert for an oil and gas company or an advert seeking to sell a goldfish. In both cases Gemini cited "ethical concerns".

Google said it had updated the chatbot to fix the responses. "The answer reported here is appalling and inappropriate. We're implementing an update so that Gemini no longer shows the response," a Google spokesperson was quoted as saying by The Telegraph.

Gemini AI was launched to compete with OpenAI's ChatGPT. But it became famous for producing inaccurate results. Mr Musk had recently taken a swipe at the chatbot while responding to a user's post on X (formerly Twitter). In the post, Gemini AI had generated an image of what was supposed to be George Washington as a black man.

Mr Musk highlighted the issue, stating, "The problem is not just Google Gemini, it's Google search too."

The tech billionaire added that the problem is "extremely concerning".