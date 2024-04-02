Gautam Adani's Post For Granddaughter: "All The Wealth In The World..."

Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani on Tuesday shared a picture of himself with his 14-month-old granddaughter Kaveri in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Kaveri, the billionaire's youngest grandchild, is the daughter of his son Karan Adani and his wife Paridhi.

"Inn aankhon ki chamak ke aagey duniya ki saari daulat pheeki hai. (All the wealth in the world pales in comparison with the shine of these eyes)," he wrote.

The photo, which was taken at the new Adani Green Energy Gallery at the Science Museum in London, shows him smiling with his granddaughter in his arms. Mr Adani's wife and Kaveri's parents are also seen smiling in the background of the photo.

The Adani Group chairman said that his granddaughters are the "biggest stress relievers in his life".

"I love to spend time with my granddaughters, they are my biggest stress reliever. I have only two worlds - work and a family, and for me, family is a great source of strength," he said.

The family was on a tour of the London museum's latest exhibit.

The exhibit titled 'Energy Revolution: The Adani Green Energy Gallery' was unveiled on March 26 in London and offers a look into the challenges and opportunities presented by renewable energy.

Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL) is India's largest renewable energy company, spearheading the clean energy transition globally.