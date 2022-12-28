Garrad Crucifix Pendant Worn By Princess Diana To Be Auctioned, Could Fetch Rs 1 Crore

Head of Jewellery at Sotheby said that jewellery worn by Princess Diana very rarely comes to the market.

A big cross pendant that Diana, Princess of Wales, wore on multiple occasions has been put on sale and might fetch up to 120,000 pounds (Rs 1.1 crore), as per a report in the Independent. It will be a part of Sotheby's annual Royal and Noble sale, which begins on January 6 and concludes January 18. The Attallah crucifix pendant was designed in the 20th century by former crown jeweller Garrard.

On 2 October 1987, Diana wore the large piece of jewellery with an Elizabethan-style Catherine Walker gown to a London charity gala. Her lifelong relationship with Garrard, who adapted The Spencer Tiara for her wedding day and from whom she chose her sapphire engagement ring in 1981, was reflected in the piece, the outlet further said.

The late Naim Attallah, former Group Chief Executive of Asprey and Garrard, owned the Attallah Cross pendant, which he frequently loaned to Diana to wear at events, the report further said.

The pendant was later given to his son Ramsay Attallah. He told the Independent, "Princess Diana and my father were friends and I remember that she often came to see him at the historic Garrard store on Regent Street, where his office was, and she would ask to borrow the pendant on several occasions. She really loved the piece."

Sotheby's website states that Attallah acquired the cross shortly after Princess Diana's death and it has remained with the family, unworn, ever since.

Head of Jewellery at Sotheby's, Kristian Spofforth, told the Independent that jewellery worn by Princess Diana very rarely comes to the market. "To some extent, this unusual pendant is symbolic of the princess's growing self-assurance in her sartorial and jewellery choices at that particular moment in her life," he said.

Mr Spofforth also added, "We are confident that this unique 1920s piece of jewellery by Garrard, with such an exceptional provenance and only ever worn by the princess herself, will attract the attention of a wide variety of bidders, including royal and noble jewellery collectors, as well as fans of the princess keen to share part of her history."