Fuming Passenger Slams Air India For Missing Flight After It Got Rescheduled Twice

The post soon caught the attention of the internet users.

Imagine this- you book a flight and get settled for a specific departure time, only to be hit with a last-minute notification that it's been rescheduled. You scramble to adjust your plans, then - wham! - another notification arrives with a completely different departure time, earlier than the original! This travel nightmare became a reality for an Air India passenger whose flight was rescheduled twice, leading to a missed flight altogether.

Taking to X, a frustrated user named "@thekaipullai" vented his anger towards the airline. His post detailed the ordeal: "I had booked a flight for today to Bangalore which was supposed to leave at 9:00 Am. I get a message at 5:15 Am that the departure time has been revised to 11:45. So I change my departure time. Now I get a message, half an hour ago that the flight is revised to 9:25 AM. I am now going to miss my flight as I had timed my departure based on your earlier message."

The user concluded their post with a question that resonated with travel woes: "Why do you do this? Can't you handle a simple domestic flight?"

In an update, the man shared that he missed the flight.

See the viral post here:

Dear @airindia, I had booked a flight for today to Bangalore which was supposed to leave at 9:00 Am.



I get a message at 5:15 Am that the departure time has been revised to 11:45. So I change my departure time.



Now I get a message, half an hour ago that the flight is revised to… pic.twitter.com/ElxbaPyX0t — The Kaipullai (@thekaipullai) July 4, 2024

The post soon caught the attention of the internet users. A user wrote, "It's almost like they're doing their best to make you miss the flight."

Another user offered a solution, "Explain the situation at the AI counter, and request them to put you on the next available Airindia or Vistara flight, I am sure they will accommodate you. Have a safe flight."

"As I've always said about other matters, in India's corporate world, responsibilities and accountabilities are just ideas in books. In reality, hardly any company lives up to its mission. Recently, Air India has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons: losing luggage, uncomfortable seats on long flights, and frequent delays. It's surprising how Air India seems to brush off these problems without much concern. It looks like they've forgotten why they exist in the first place. Meanwhile, regulatory bodies seem content to watch from the sidelines while customers deal with all the chaos. This raises serious questions about how well these bodies are governing the industry," the third user wrote.

The fourth user speculated, "It looks like a nice game they played to make you miss an overbooked flight without having to offer any compensation." At the same time, a fourth added, "Yeah, their scheduling system is pathetic and at the last moment l. I have experienced similar situations."

Air India responded to the viral post, "Dear Sir, Thank you for speaking with us. As we investigate the reasons for the change in departure times, we have provided you with the option of an alternate flight or a full refund. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience caused & look forward to serving you again."