From Job Loss To Swiggy Delivery Partner: Engineer's Inspiring Journey

When life took an unexpected turn for Riyazuddin A, an engineer, after he was laid off from his job, bills piled up and he faced repeated rejections from places he applied to. But then he found an unlikely lifeline in the gig economy. To meet his financial needs, Riyazuddin decided to become a Swiggy delivery partner. What started as a financial necessity soon became a journey of personal growth, one that taught him “invaluable lessons in patience, persistence, and humility.”

Now, as he moves forward in his career, Riyazuddin has looked back on

his time as a delivery partner in a heartwarming LinkedIn post, titled, “A Journey of Resilience: My Farewell to Swiggy.”Riyazuddin recalls the harsh conditions he faced during his time with the food delivery giant.

“I still remember those early morning rides, the blazing afternoon sun, the pouring rain, and those late-night deliveries. Each delivery wasn't just about the earnings, it was a step forward in reclaiming my resilience. Swiggy gave me an opportunity to stay afloat when everything else seemed to sink,” he writes, emphasising the job was more than just a paycheck.

See Riyazuddin's LinkedIn post here.

Riyazuddin also delves into the emotional and mental toll that accompanied this period. “It was not easy—balancing hope, rejection, and the grind of the day-to-day,” he says, adding, “Every order I delivered made me stronger.”

As he transitions into a new role with a different company, the engineer remains thankful for the lessons his Swiggy experience gave him. He says, “Today, I'm incredibly grateful to announce that I've started a new chapter with a new company. While I'm excited for this fresh start, I want to take a moment to bid a proper farewell to my time with Swiggy.”

He also expresses deep gratitude for the opportunity that allowed him to weather the storm. “I owe a lot to those tough, heartful memories of the streets, the customers, and the support Swiggy provided when I needed it most,” he shares.

For anyone facing a similar struggle, Riyazuddin has a few words of encouragement. He says, “Hang in there. Sometimes, life's unexpected detours lead us to places of growth and strength we never imagined.”

“Thank you, Swiggy, for being a part of my journey. Onwards and upwards!” writes Riyazuddin as he concludes the post.

What do you think of Riyazuddin's journey from job loss to new beginnings?