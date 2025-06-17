Geoffrey Hinton, Godfather of AI, Warns: These Jobs Will Vanish, But A Few Stand Strong

Geoffrey Hinton, the British-Canadian computer scientist known as the "Godfather of AI", has once again voiced serious concerns about the future of artificial intelligence. In a recent interview on the Diary of a CEO podcast aired on June 16, Hinton warned that AI could eventually surpass humans at virtually everything, raising the risk of mass job loss. He also reiterated his earlier concerns that AI could pose an existential threat to humanity within the next 30 years. However, he noted that some professions may remain safe, at least for now.

"I'd say it's going to be a long time before it's as good at physical manipulation," Hinton said. "So a good bet would be to be a plumber."

"I think for mundane intellectual labour, AI is just going to replace everybody," Hinton said, referring to roles such as paralegals and call centre workers. "You'd have to be very skilled to have a job that it [AI] just couldn't do."

Hinton also challenged the common belief that AI will generate new jobs to replace those it eliminates. He questioned what roles would remain for humans if artificial intelligence began to automate most mental tasks. His concerns align with current job market trends.

A May 2025 report by venture capital firm SignalFire revealed that graduate hiring at major tech companies, such as Meta and Google, decreased by 25% between 2023 and 2024. Only 7% of their hires in 2024 were fresh graduates, down from nearly 10% the previous year, largely because AI systems are now handling many entry-level responsibilities.

Hinton agreed that some jobs may evolve into roles where humans work alongside AI, but warned this shift could drastically reduce the workforce. With one person potentially doing the work of 10 using AI tools, he said, many industries could face widespread layoffs and significant job displacement soon.

He noted that blue-collar jobs involving manual labour may be relatively safer for now, as they are more difficult to automate than desk-based or cognitive tasks. Sectors like healthcare may also adapt more easily, given the consistently high demand and the human touch often required in those roles.