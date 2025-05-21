Dubai Doctor Fears Losing His Job As AI Accurately Analyses X-Ray: "Going To Apply To McDonald's"

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. A Dubai pulmonologist praised AI's accuracy in diagnosing pneumonia. AI detected pneumonia in seconds, matching the doctor’s findings. Dr. Katranji expressed concerns about job security due to AI advancements.

A pulmonologist based in Dubai was astonished by the accuracy of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in diagnosing diseases. Recently, Dr. Mohammad Fawzi Katranji tested an AI tool's ability to detect pneumonia from an X-ray and was impressed when it pinpointed the same areas he had identified, as well as an additional spot he had missed. The AI completed the task in seconds, a stark contrast to the 20 years Dr. Katranji spent acquiring his expertise. The AI's findings ultimately aided in the patient's recovery.

"I am about to lose my job. This is scary because I developed the skill over 20 years, which lets me look at an X-ray and point to pneumonia," he said in the video, showing his findings.

"Now, here comes AI, and they pick it up in a second. Now, you don't need professional eyes to look at these X-rays. You just have artificial intelligence. They picked up pneumonia. I am going to be applying to McDonald's soon, and I hope they have some openings," the doctor joked.

Watch the video here:

The discussion around AI in healthcare sparked mixed reactions on social media. Some people believe AI can enhance the work of doctors, allowing them to focus more on patient care and less on routine tasks. Others argue that AI lacks the human judgment and nuanced understanding that doctors bring to diagnosing and treating patients, and that AI should be seen as a tool rather than a replacement for medical professionals.

One user commented, "AI will enable you to help more people and take more time for each patient of yours. It's a gain and an opportunity and not a threat for great doctors like you." Another wrote, "I mean it doesnt necessarily take over your job, you can use it to greatly save time which you can invest in helping other people or yourself."

Notably, the role of AI in healthcare is evolving from a supportive tool to a potentially dominant force. AI tools like Lunit INSIGHT CXR are now demonstrating diagnostic accuracy comparable to, or even surpassing, human doctors.

Earlier, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates had predicted that technology would soon make doctors obsolete, citing the rapid advancements in AI. During a February appearance on Jimmy Fallon's Tonight Show, Mr Gates expressed both amazement and concern about the speed and potential of these developments. He also believes that AI will make expert-level services widely available and accessible for free, potentially revolutionising access to healthcare and other fields.