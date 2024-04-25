Former Zimbabwe Cricketer Narrowly Escapes Death After Being Attacked By A Leopard

Mr Whitall runs a safari business in Zimbabwe and was attacked while trekking

Former Zimbabwean cricketer Guy Whittall sustained injuries following a leopard attack while on his reserve in Buffalo Range, Zimbabwe. He was airlifted to Harare for emergency surgery. Mr Whittall's wife, Hannah Stooks Whittall, shared the news on social media on Monday, along with photos depicting his injuries. In her post, she expressed gratitude for the medical staff who treated him and revealed he had lost a significant amount of blood during the attack.

Mr Hannah wrote," Guy and I are overwhelmed by the hundreds of messages of well wishers after guys run in with a wounded leopard earlier today - We are very fortunate that he was stabilized at Hippo Clinic by wonderful staff. He was then Airlifted from Buffalo Range by Ace Ambulance to Harare, then transferred to Milton Park Hospital for treatment".

Mr Whitall runs a safari business in Zimbabwe and was attacked while trekking through the conservancy he runs at Humani, Zimbabwe.

Mr Whittal, who served Zimbabwe in 46 Tests and 147 ODIs over a decade, has had previous encounters with wild animals.

In 2013, he woke to find an 8-foot-long crocodile beneath his bed at the Humani lodge in Zimbabwe. Weighing 150 kg, the crocodile had slipped in unnoticed and remained there quietly through the night until a housemaid's screams alerted others during breakfast the next morning.



