Forest Officer Slams Tourists For Driving SUVs Into Lakes In Ladakh, Shares Video

Ladakh is one of the most preferred tourist destinations in India. But some tourists often leave the place dirty with their irresponsible behaviour. One such video was recently shared by Indian Forest Service officer Parveen Kaswan which shows tourists driving their SUVs around Ramsar sites - Tso Kar, and Tso Moriri lakes.

The video was originally shared by a Twitter user Mofussil_Medic which shows an SUV racing at full speed across the lake's wetland.

Along with the video, the caption read, "Shared by a fellow birder from #Ladakh... this stupidity is getting out of hand. This seemingly "barren" landscape is teeming with #life- and the short summer is when that life is at its peak. That too at a Ramsar Site! These idiots need to be named, shamed and booked!".

Watch the video here:

This kind of nuisance must be checked. https://t.co/EVINK1qj9Y — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) July 9, 2023

The video from Ladakh has angered many Twitter users who slammed the careless behaviour of the tourists.

"Stupidity has peaked!! Absolute nonsense," said one user. "These hooligans must be banned from entering Ladakh," another user commented.

"Ladakh should introduce heavy taxes on tourists like Bhutan and also impose heavy fine such acts," the third user wrote.

"Such disregard for nature," the fourth user commented.

The video has been viewed nearly five lakh times.



