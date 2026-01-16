Foreign Couple Surprised By Hyderabad's 'Modern And Clean' HITEC City, Video Viral

An English-Brazilian married couple has gone viral after showcasing the unexpected modern side of India, specifically Hyderabad's HITEC City. Travelling across the globe since 2019, the couple posted an Instagram reel titled "This place in India might surprise you," highlighting the clean, contemporary urban landscape that challenged their initial perceptions.

"It's our first day in Hyderabad, and we have come to Hitec City, which is something completely different compared to what we have seen in India," said Chris in the video.

Meanwhile, Carol pointed out that some of the biggest national and international tech companies like Google, IBM, Microsoft, Dell and Apple, among others, had also set shop in the city.

The couple pointed out that usually the negative side of India is highlighted by travel influencers, but coming to places like Hitec City can help dispel the myth.

"The India of chaos and trash is normally what goes viral, and that's the only side of the country that many foreigners know about. However, India is huge and full of diversity," the couple stated.

"This is our second trip to India and this time we're exploring more laidback areas. Starting in Hyderabad and then jumping to the Himalayas."

Check The Viral Clip Here:

Social Media Reactions

As of the last update, the video had garnered over 1.6 lakh views and hundreds of comments, as social media users also agreed with the couple's assessment about the city.

"I'm in Pondicherry right now, I'll be in Hyderabad next week! I'm staying in Jubilee Hills. I'll be sure to check out Hitech for sure," said one user, while another added: "I used to work there back in 2016-17, hope you guys are enjoying Hyderabad."

A third commented: "Go to Gift City, Ahmedabad, it's getting a new high-tech building eveyyear it's good to see India's progress and need at least 10 more cities like that."

A fourth said: "Hyderabad literally has parts that resemble a time capsule! This part is our present and future."