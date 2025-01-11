Fitness Trainer's 20-Kilogram Weight Loss Transformation Takes Instagram By Storm

In today's fast-paced world, marked by junk food, irregular schedules, and disrupted biological clocks, gaining weight has become common. However, shedding those extra kilos remains a challenge that demands discipline, effort, and proper diet control. When someone achieves this transformation successfully, their "fat to fit" journey often inspires many and quickly gains attention online.

Fitness instructor Supratim Chowdhury is the most recent person to gain widespread attention on social media for his remarkable weight loss experience. By shedding an amazing 20 kilograms, Chowdhury took front stage, in contrast to most trainers who share client success tales. Thousands of followers on Instagram have been inspired by his change.

Here's the step-by-step breakdown of his effective routine:

20 Mountain Climbers: A full-body workout that boosts your heart rate. 20 Crunches: Target your abdominal muscles for a stronger core. 20 Leg Raises: Focus on your lower abs and improve strength. 20 Sit-Ups: A classic move to tone the midsection. 10 Burpees: A high-intensity exercise for fat burning. 20 Russian Twists: Great for obliques and core stability. 20 Knee-to-Elbow Planks: Build core strength while engaging multiple muscles. 20 Bicycle Crunches: Work on your entire abdominal area effectively. 10 Crab Kicks (each side): Enhance flexibility and strengthen leg muscles. 20 Cross Elbow to Cross Knee: Improve coordination and target obliques.

For newcomers and exercise enthusiasts, this routine is an excellent approach to increase endurance and lose excess weight.

These workouts are accessible to anybody looking to start their fitness journey because they require little equipment, whether performed at home or in a gym.