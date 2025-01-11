Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

Fitness Trainer's 20-Kilogram Weight Loss Transformation Takes Instagram By Storm

Supratim Chowdhury's inspiring weight loss journey has gone viral on Instagram after he shed 20 kilograms through discipline and determination.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Fitness Trainer's 20-Kilogram Weight Loss Transformation Takes Instagram By Storm
This no-equipment routine has motivated many to embark on their own health journeys.

In today's fast-paced world, marked by junk food, irregular schedules, and disrupted biological clocks, gaining weight has become common. However, shedding those extra kilos remains a challenge that demands discipline, effort, and proper diet control. When someone achieves this transformation successfully, their "fat to fit" journey often inspires many and quickly gains attention online.

Fitness instructor Supratim Chowdhury is the most recent person to gain widespread attention on social media for his remarkable weight loss experience. By shedding an amazing 20 kilograms, Chowdhury took front stage, in contrast to most trainers who share client success tales. Thousands of followers on Instagram have been inspired by his change.

Here's the step-by-step breakdown of his effective routine:

  1. 20 Mountain Climbers: A full-body workout that boosts your heart rate.
  2. 20 Crunches: Target your abdominal muscles for a stronger core.
  3. 20 Leg Raises: Focus on your lower abs and improve strength.
  4. 20 Sit-Ups: A classic move to tone the midsection.
  5. 10 Burpees: A high-intensity exercise for fat burning.
  6. 20 Russian Twists: Great for obliques and core stability.
  7. 20 Knee-to-Elbow Planks: Build core strength while engaging multiple muscles.
  8. 20 Bicycle Crunches: Work on your entire abdominal area effectively.
  9. 10 Crab Kicks (each side): Enhance flexibility and strengthen leg muscles.
  10. 20 Cross Elbow to Cross Knee: Improve coordination and target obliques.

For newcomers and exercise enthusiasts, this routine is an excellent approach to increase endurance and lose excess weight.

These workouts are accessible to anybody looking to start their fitness journey because they require little equipment, whether performed at home or in a gym.

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Weight Loss, Fitness Transformation, Supratim Chowdhury, Workout Routine, Fat To Fit, Instagram Inspiration, Home Exercises
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.