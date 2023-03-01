F1 Legend Jenson Button Breaks Guinness World Record. Know What It Is

British former world champion Jenson Button

With the help of his blazing reflexes, former Formula One world champion Jenson Button has added another accomplishment to his career. According to the Guinness World Record, Jenson Button has successfully conquered NOW Sport's batak wall, setting the record for the most lights extinguished on a batak or target wall in 30 seconds with 58. He beat the previous record holder by only two lights, which was set in 2019 during a Guinness World Records LIVE event in Dubai, UAE, by Arshia Shahriarhi (Iran).

The record was achieved by a British racecar driver to promote the March 5 start of the 2023 F1 season in Bahrain.

According to the GWR, the batak wall itself is a piece of equipment that tests reflexes and agility, with several lights illuminating and the player then having to tap them with their hand to turn them off in the quickest time possible.

The racing champion also shared this news with a video on his Twitter handle: "It's official, I am the @GWR holder for the Batak board reflex test." Big thanks to @NOWSport for making this possible. Watch all the drama unfold on the track with NOW on March 3rd.

It's official, I am the @GWR holder for the Batak board reflex test. Big thanks to @NOWSport for making this possible, watch all the drama unfold on the track with NOW on the 3rd March #YourShortcuttoF1#WorldChampion#F1pic.twitter.com/8NHCIcw1ez — Jenson Button (@JensonButton) February 28, 2023

Since racers are believed to have reaction speeds that are three times faster than the typical person, the Batak light reaction machine is frequently used to enhance the reaction speed, hand coordination, and endurance of Formula One race drivers. Participants must strike each target within the allotted time as lights flash randomly across the board to gauge their ability to react quickly and ensure their peripheral vision is in good shape.