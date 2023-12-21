Ex CEO Of Tech Mahindra Shares Valuable Insights As He Announces Retirement From Corporate Life

Mohit Joshi has been named the MD and CEO of Tech Mahindra.

CP Gurnani, the former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director (MD) of Tech Mahindra, on Wednesday bid an adieu from the company after completing an illustrious career that spanned 19 years. Taking to LinkedIn, Mr Gurnani posted a goodbye letter and announced his retirement from corporate life. "This is a letter that I would write only once in my life," he wrote. The 66-year-old also shared valuable learnings from his remarkable career and discussed how teamwork is essential.

"A goodbye letter, which officially marks the end of my 19-year-long tenure with Tech Mahindra, my retirement from corporate life, and of course, my entry into my 66th year. So, what did I learn?" Mr Gurnani wrote in his letter.

"The sprint is yours. Make it big...There's grace in learning like it's your first time at something, and beauty in delivering like it's your last - and you need both, every day. My message to you is simple - at some point of time in my life, I've been each one of you. So, you must know that you could be anywhere if you put your heart to it," he continued.

In his post, Mr Gurnani urged everyone to aim for nothing but the first, top, best spot on the stage. "It's in your hands, make the best of your talent and time. Build yourself," he wrote.

Further, he also spoke about how working in a team is essential. "At work, and in life, you will almost always need a team. You will lead one or be a part of one, or both, but it's unlikely that you will accomplish something big alone. When you play together, think about your strength, and how it can help you win. However, think about your weakness more, and how you can utilize someone else's strength to win together," the former Tech Mahindra CEO said.

"This is about collaborative brilliance. Your life partner, your best friend, your favorite colleague, your mentor, your skills, knowledge, networks - they're your team. You may run win without them, but you won't go a long distance. Build your team," he wrote.

Mr Gurnani concluded his post by urging everyone to go on an inward journey and find out how one can create a better world. "This is about beautiful sustenance. The big 42-kilometer (or 42-year) run belongs to the world, and it will give you many choices between sprinkling seeds, spraying water, or lighting up the track - take up the one you really like, and go for it. Build the world," he said.

Mr Gurnani shared the letter on LinkedIn on Wednesday and since then his post has accumulated more than 64,000 reactions and nearly 330 comments. "Dear CP, very aptly written. Always loved your attitude, approach to work, and never give up mindset. I learned a lot from you during my tenure at TechM, whether it was customer meetings or during our drives from Dubai to Muscat. Can't imagine TechM without CP. Your legacy will undoubtedly continue to guide TechM in the future," wrote one user.

"Wishing you a fulfilling and joyous retirement, and may your next chapter be as enriching as the legacy you've left behind," expressed another.

Notably, Mohit Joshi, who resigned from Infosys in March 2023, has been named the MD and CEO of Tech Mahindra.