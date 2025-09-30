"Everyone's Mother Dies": UCO Bank Official Accused Of "Inhuman" Behaviour In Viral Email

In a scathing internal email that has exploded across social media, a UCO Bank employee has accused the Chennai Zonal Head of fostering a "dictatorial, abusive, and insensitive" workplace culture. In the email, addressed to the bank's top management, the complainant accused RS Ajith of creating an environment of "fear and oppression" and treating officers as if they were "servants rather than professionals."

The allegations levelled against the official reveal a pattern of denying staff leave during personal crises and family emergencies, including rejecting an employee's request for leave following his mother's death. Another employee claimed that when his one-year-old daughter was hospitalised, the branch head callously told him to leave the hospital and come to the office immediately, threatening to mark him late without pay (LWP) if he didn't comply. A third officer alleged that his leave request to attend to his wife's emergency hospitalisation was dismissed with derogatory remarks.

"Mother passed away? — "Everyone's mother dies, don't be dramatic.' Child in ICU? — "Are you a doctor? Either come to office or take LWP.” Wife hospitalised? — "You're useless anyway." Is this how a Zonal Head at @UCOBank is expected to treat his own officers? This is not leadership, this is emotional harassment and institutional cruelty. Shame on a system that protects such toxic authority while crushing its own employees during their most vulnerable moments. " an X user wrote along with a screenshot of the email going viral.

Netizens have amplified the email, branding it "barbaric dictatorship" and tagging regulators like the Reserve Bank of India and Ministry of Finance for intervention. The allegations have resonated with many users who shared similar experiences of workplace insensitivity at UCO Bank. One viral post lamented, "Discipline without humanity is decay," capturing the collective outrage.

As of now, neither UCO Bank nor its Chennai zonal office has released an official statement addressing the allegations.