European Union Bans "Toxic" Ingredient Commonly Found In Gel Nail Polish

European countries have banned a key ingredient typically found in many brands of gel nail polish. Trimethylbenzoyl Diphenylphosphine Oxide, commonly called TPO, has been deemed a toxic ingredient and linked to fertility issues and reproductive health problems. The ban is effective from September 1, 2025 and from this date, TPO can no longer be sold, imported or used in cosmetics in the EU.

As per studies, TPO is classified as "carcinogenic, mutagenic, or toxic to reproduction". The ingredient has also been associated with skin allergies and sensitisation.

Also Read | Meta Engineer With $7 Million Net Worth Considers Career Switch To Teaching: "Sick Of The Corporate Grind"

In May 2025, the European Commission adopted a delegated regulation, known as Omnibus VII, to formally add many chemical substances, including TPO, to the list of prohibited substances in cosmetics.

The European Union has prohibited the sale, marketing and use of products containing TPO, with nail salons required to dispose of existing stock and transition to TPO-free alternatives.

The ban affects thousands of nail salons, technicians and beauty retailers across Europe. The authorities might impose fines and penalties for non-compliance, including up to €22,000 per violation.

Also Read | Watch: Astronaut Shares Breathtaking Video Of Rare Red Aurora Above Earth As Seen From Space

Safer alternatives, such as BPO (benzoyl peroxide) or other photoinitiators with lower toxicity levels, are being developed and marketed as TPO-free options.

The ban is specific to the EU; however, it may influence global beauty trends and regulations, with some brands already reformulating products to be TPO-free.

Some experts have also called it a precautionary measure. "The European Union is banning it out of caution, since even though we don't yet have large-scale human studies proving harm, the potential risks were enough to warrant stricter regulation," Dr Hannah Kopelman, a dermatologist at DermOnDemand, told Wellness Pulse.

"From a medical perspective, I view this as more of a precautionary move rather than a response to strong human evidence."