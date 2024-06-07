Employee Gets HR Warning For Using Instagram And Netflix During Office Hours: ''Caught Watching...''

A screenshot of the mail is now going viral on social media, sparking a debate.

A LinkedIn user recently shared how his friend Rishika received a warning mail from her company's HR department. The mail highlighted Rishika's use of Instagram during office hours, and also how she used Netflix, Naukri.com, and Ajio.com during work, despite a prior casual warning for watching Babil Khan interviews on duty.

The email also stated that several colleagues reported Rishika and another employee, Shreya, for taking coffee pouches, sugar sachets, Maggi, forks, and disposable plates from the office pantry for personal use.

The company's message to her stated, "Please remember, we already gave you a casual warning last week when you were caught watching Babil Khan interviews while on duty! Many of your colleagues have also reported that you and Shreya carry coffee pouches, sugar sachets, Maggi, forks, and disposable plates from the pantry for personal use. Please note that stealing products from office property is strictly prohibited."

While many agreed with HR and emphasised the importance of respecting company property and time, others were amused at the situation and empathised with Rishika.

One user said, ''I believe HR has a valid point. Taking small items without permission is not acceptable. Earning money hourly but squandering it is not justifiable.''

Another commented, ''That's a tough situation. It's good that they communicated their concerns. Maybe it's a chance to revisit how to balance personal time and work. Hope it gets sorted out smoothly.''

A third said, ''I think the HR is right! Sumit Mishra. Engaging in theft, regardless of the scale, is unacceptable behaviour that undermines trust and integrity in the workplace.''

A fourth added, ''such a clear communication and highly required as well !company provides salary for working, not for our extra curricular activities.. and to steal company property, is showing poor mindset!''

A fifth stated, ''this reflects pettiness of company HR and also shames employee. What if before writing an email or viewing camera recording, HR would have deemed it fit to call both of them for a one on one session. Who has made laughing stock of whom? any guesses!''