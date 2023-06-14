Eminem's Daughter Alaina Scott Marries Boyfriend Matt Moeller

Alaina Scott and Matt Moeller got engaged in December 2021, after more than seven years of dating.

Rapper Eminem's eldest daughter Alaina Scott got married to her longtime boyfriend Matt Moeller, according to a report in People Magazine. The ceremony took place on June 9 in Detroit with close family members in attendance, including her sister Hailie Jade Scott as a bridesmaid. Alaina Scott shared the photos of her wedding on her Instagram with the caption, "June 9, 2023 simply one of the best days of my life in this lifetime and in the next, my soul will always find yours."

The photos show Ms Scott and Mr Moeller kissing on a rooftop and then again in an elevator, hugging each other in a vintage car and flashing wedding rings.

The couple were also seen sharing their first dance and posing with their wedding party.

She wore a mermaid-style gown with off-the-shoulder draping and an over-the-top tulle train. The accessories included hairband with jewels embedded and a long veil.

Mr Moeller, meanwhile, was seen in a white tuxedo jacket atop black pants.

"Not me zooming in to look for Eminem," one social media user quipped beneath the snaps, which did not appear to include musician Marshall Mathers (Eminem's real name).

The two got engaged in December 2021, after more than seven years of dating.

Alaina Scott is the daughter of Eminem's ex-wife Kim Scott's twin sister Dawn. He adopted Alaina and made the revelation in an interview with Rolling Stone in 2004.

Apart from Alaina Scott, Eminem also has 25-year-old daughter Hailie Jade Mathers with ex-wife Kim and 19-year-old Stevie Laine, whom Kim had with ex Eric Hartter.