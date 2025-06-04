Eminem Sues Meta For Rs 900 Crore Over Alleged Copyright Violation

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Eminem has filed a copyright infringement lawsuit against Meta Platforms for $109 million. The lawsuit alleges Meta used 243 songs from Eminem's catalog without permission on its platforms. Eminem claims Meta allowed users to exploit his music without licenses or proper credit.

Grammy-winning rapper Eminem has filed a massive copyright infringement lawsuit against Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp. The rapper, through his publishing company Eight Mile Style, is seeking over $109 million (approximately Rs 900 crore) in damages, according to a report by E! News.

The lawsuit, filed on May 30, alleges that Meta has been using Eminem's music catalogue-comprising 243 songs-without permission. The complaint claims that the tech giant allowed the "unauthorised storage, reproduction, and exploitation" of these tracks on its platforms.

Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, has accused Meta of enabling users to incorporate his music into videos and other content without securing the necessary licences or offering proper credit.

The rapper is seeking $150,000 in damages per song, arguing that the alleged misuse has led to lost profits and devalued his copyrights. The legal action adds to the growing scrutiny over how social media platforms handle licensed music.

Amid legal battles, Eminem is also celebrating a personal milestone- he has become a grandfather.

His daughter Hailie Jade Scott, 29, recently announced the birth of her first child with husband Evan McClintock. The couple welcomed a baby boy, Elliot Marshall McClintock, on March 14.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Hailie shared a photo of the newborn dressed in a blue hoodie, resting next to a sign bearing his full name and birth date. The child's middle name, "Marshall," is a tribute to Eminem, whose full name is Marshall Mathers.

"Happy due date // 3 weeks earthside little one," Hailie captioned the post.

In October 2024, Eminem gave fans a glimpse into this new chapter in his music video for Temporary, which featured touching clips of Hailie growing up. The video ends with an emotional moment where she reveals her pregnancy to her father-a moment that now carries even deeper significance.

