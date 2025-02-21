Eminem To Perform In India? What We Know So Far

India has been lately hosting a lot of International music artists on their home turf. The latest to have a thrilling concert were Ed Sheeran and Coldplay. Soial media was abuzz with several pictures and videos from the concert that went viral online in no time.

If reports are to be believed, then the next music sensation to visit India is none other than rap god Eminem.

An official confirmation is yet to be announced, however, Eminem is reportedly going to perform on June 3, 2025, in Mumbai.

The event is most likely to take place in DY Patil Stadium or Jio World Garden, also the locations for previously held International concerts, as mentioned on Times Now.

It is a part of Eminem's world tour, traversing across major cities such as North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia, with Mumbai being a highlight for his Indian fanbase.

It goes without saying that the excitement around the same is soaring, considering this is his debut performance in India. Exact details about the venue, ticket sales, and pricing are yet to be shared by the organizers.

If the reports are true, then fans can brace themselves for an electrifying performance, with his hits like Lose Yourself, Stan, and Without Me, alongside tracks from his latest album, Relapse Reloaded.

After Coldplay and Ed Sheeran, having Eminem perform in India, puts the country on the global map as the most preferred destination for International artists to perform.