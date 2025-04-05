Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade Welcomes First Child, A Baby Boy. See Post

Rap icon Eminem has stepped into a new chapter of life - he's now a grandfather. His daughter, Hailie Jade, and her husband Evan McClintock recently welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Elliot Marshall McClintock.

Hailie introduced her newborn to the world via Instagram, posting a sweet photo of her son with the caption, "Happy due date... 3 weeks earthside little e."

The baby's name appears to be a nod to Eminem's real name, Marshall Mathers.

Hailie is one of three daughters Eminem shares with his former wife, Kim Scott.

In October last year, Hailee shared how she discreetly concealed her pregnancy during her wedding. She revealed all the details about her pregnancy on the Just A Little Shady podcast, alongside her co-host and best friend, Brittany Ednie. In the episode, Hailie Jade excitedly said, "You may or may not be tuning in because you could have heard the news that I'm pregnant. Yay! We finally shared it. It's such a relief to finally say it."

Hailie also shared her pregnancy news on Instagram. She posted pictures with Evan and wrote, "Mom & dad est. 2025." The couple first met at Michigan State University in 2016.

Hailie Jade got engaged to her long-time boyfriend, Evan McClintock, on February 4, 2023, after dating for six years. Last year, she announced their marriage on Instagram. She shared wedding photos with the caption, "Waking up as a wife this week. We couldn't have asked for a better, more beautiful weekend celebration."

