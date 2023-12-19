Elon Musk's Photo With Son During Visit To Rome Goes Viral

Many users appreciated Elon Musk's gesture to take his son on a business trip.

A photo of billionaire Elon Musk enjoying Rome with his son is going viral on social media. The adorable photo shows Mr Musk carrying three-year-old X AE A-12 on his shoulder as they explore one of the historic relics in the Italian capital. The photo was clicked at the renowned Borghese Gallery and Museum. A few days ago, the world's richest man had treated his followers on X to an incredible view of Rome from the rooftop of the Pantheon.

He used a reference from Shakespeare's Hamlet to caption the post on X with his son. It read, "2B or !2B," which cleverly translates into the famous existential question of "To be or not to be" into the binary code language of computers.

The photo became a hit on the platform, with several users appreciating Mr Musk's gesture to take his son on a business trip.

"Thanks for making it cool to take your kids on business trips. This is a great example to men and women," commented one user.

"Lil X is getting tons of experiences riding along with his father! He has a really good dad," said another.

Borghese Gallery and Museum have some of the Italy's most prized artistic treasures. Mr Musk also posted some videos of the famous sculptures that the father-son duo saw.

Caravaggio, Master of Light pic.twitter.com/m2hmDO1irc — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 16, 2023

Mr Musk visited Rome last week as a star guest at an annual conference organised by Italian PM Giorgia Meloni's Brothers of Italy party.

At the event, the billionaire talked about a variety of things including Italy's declining birth rate. He urged Italians and the people of other industrialised countries to have more children "or the culture of Italy, Japan and France will disappear". He claimed that having more children is the only way to reverse the population declines threatening the economies of many advanced countries.

Mr Musk has 10 known biological children with three different women.