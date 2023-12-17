Watch: Elon Musk Visits The Pantheon In Rome, Shares Incredible View Of The City At Night

He shared a video that captures Rome from the rooftop of the Pantheon.

Elon Musk was a star guest this year at an annual conference organized by Italian PM Giorgia Meloni's Brothers of Italy party. While in Rome, the billionaire explored the city and treated his X followers to an incredible view of the 'Eternal City' at night. He shared a video that captures Rome from the rooftop of the Pantheon.

Notably, the Pantheon, a former Roman temple, is one of the best-preserved monuments of ancient Rome. It is also the final resting place of Italian kings Vittorio Emanuele II and Umberto I as well as the Renaissance master Raphael.

''Rome from the roof of the Pantheon,'' Mr Musk wrote while sharing the video. In the video, the billionaire is heard speaking to another person who talks to him about the incredible view.

Watch the video here:

Rome from the roof of the Pantheon pic.twitter.com/pa0vMQYh6B — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 16, 2023

As per the official site dedicated to the structure, ''The Pantheon has represented the greatest expression of the glory of Rome for more than two thousand years. Built by Agrippa between 25 and 27 BC the Pantheon was a temple dedicated to the twelve Gods and the living Sovran. Traditionally it is believed that the present building is result of the radical reconstruction by Hadrian between 118 and 125 AD. It is the only ancient Roman building that has remained practically intact through the centuries.''

Reacting to the video, one user wrote, ''Close to the famous unreinforced concrete dome that survived the fall of an empire. Nearly 2,000 years after its construction, it's still the largest unreinforced concrete dome in the world.''

Another commented, ''Roma: best city in the world.'' A third said, ''That's gorgeous. I love Rome.'' A fourth added, ''Thank you for sharing with us ! I'm happy you can spend time in Italy. Enjoy your trip.''

A fifth stated, ''Wow, what a beatuiful moon. The buildings are cool too.'' Yet another wrote, ''Incredible and visionary...''

Meanwhile, at the event, the billionaire talked about a variety of things including Italy's declining birth rate. He urged Italians and the people of other industrialised countries to have more children ''or the culture of Italy, Japan and France will disappear.'' He claimed that having more children is the only way to reverse the population declines threatening the economies of many advanced countries.

Notably, Mr Musk now has ten known biological children with three different women.