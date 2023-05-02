Elon Musk's Fleet Of Jets Produce Over 2,000 Tonnes Of CO2 Emissions: Report

Elon Musk has been expanding his air fleet.

After the completion of his takeover of Twitter, the chief executive of Tesla and SpaceX organisations and the world's second-richest man have always been at the centre of news related to investments, research, and technology.

He is once again in the spotlight thanks to a recent report on energy and the environment. Elon Musk uses private aircraft more than any other billionaire, according to a new analysis from the Institute for Policy Studies and the Patriotic Millionaires, leaving almost 2,000 tonnes of carbon emissions in his wake.

The report, which is titled "High Flyers 2023: How Ultra-Rich Private Jet Travel Costs the Rest of Us and Burns Up the Planet,", states that he holds the title of most active private jet user in the U.S. and that his travels consumed 837,934 litres of jet fuel and produced 2,112 tonnes of CO2 emissions just last year, 132 times that of the average American.

The report has recommended a jet fuel tax on the opulent private jet owners, as private jets emit at least 10 times more pollutants per passenger than commercial planes.

"Elon Musk would pay an additional $3.94 million in taxes if our recommended transfer fee and jet fuel tax were implemented," the report mentioned.

According to Fortune Magazine, Musk has been expanding his aircraft collectibles. Musk owns four jets and recently dropped $78 million on a Gulfstream G700, intended to replace his Gulfstream G650ER.



An Oxfam report states that the investments of just 125 billionaires emit 393 million tonnes of CO2e each year-the equivalent of France-at an individual annual average that is a million times higher than someone in the bottom 90 percent of humanity.