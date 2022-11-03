Elon Musk's New Private Plane Is A $78 Million Jet: Report

Elon Musk has reportedly added a new jet to his fleet of private planes.

After the completion of his takeover of Twitter, Elon Musk's private plane is making headlines now. Mr Musk has ordered a brand-new, top-of-the-line private jet, a Gulfstream G700, according to a report in Austonia. The delivery is expected in early 2023.

The G700 is Gulfstream's brand-new flagship aircraft. It has a cabin length of over 57 feet and a maximum range of 7,500 nautical miles, which is the distance at which pilots must take the curvature of the world into account. It means the plane can fly from Austin to Hong Kong without the need for refuelling.

According to the website of American aircraft manufacturer Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation, the G700 offers the industry's largest, most inventive, and most versatile cabin, as well as brand-new, high-thrust Rolls-Royce engines and the highly regarded Symmetry Flight Deck.

Powered by two Rolls-Royce engines, it has its own Wi-Fi system, 20 oval windows measuring 28" x 21", and two lavatories.

According to the report, Mr Musk's current aircraft, the G650ER, is anticipated to be replaced by the G700, which was launched in October 2019. Musk uses a private aircraft frequently for travel.

Gulfstream G700

Meanwhile, the new Twitter owner said Wednesday that it will be "a few more weeks" before any banned accounts such as that of former US president Donald Trump may be restored on the platform.

Twitter users have been watching closely to see whether Mr Musk reinstates Mr Trump, banned for inciting last year's attack on the Capitol Hill by a mob seeking to overturn the results of the 2020 election, and other users who have been barred from using the platform.

The potential reinstatement of such accounts banned for violating the site's content moderation rules has been seen as a bellwether of where Mr Musk, a self-described "free speech absolutist," wants to take the site he describes as a global town square.

(With inputs from agencies)